Super-Rich Increase Their Share Of World’s Income

BBC News:- The share of wealth owned by the world’s richest people soared during the Covid pandemic, a major study on inequality has found. The World Inequality Report said that 2020 saw the steepest increase in billionaires’ wealth on record. Meanwhile, 100 million people sank into extreme poverty, the report from the Paris-based World Inequality Lab said. The richest 10% of the population now takes 52% of global income and the poorest half just 8%, it said. The 228-page report, whose authors are part of a group founded by renowned economist Thomas Piketty, also said that since 1995, billionaires’ wealth had