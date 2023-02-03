Sunita Daniel Appointed Chairperson Of New SLMB Board – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Marketing Board (SLMB) on February 2nd 2023, announced its new board of directors tasked with spearheading the SLMB’s mandate.

Established in 1967 by an Act of Parliament, the Saint Lucia Marketing Board is mandated to stimulate, facilitate and improve fresh agricultural produce’s production, marketing and processing.

The SLMB is expected to secure favourable arrangements for the purchase and resale of Saint Lucian produce both in local and export markets. However, a series of challenges in past years have reduced the SLMB’s ability to actively carry out its functions.

The new Board of Directors, chaired by Sunita Daniel – an economist with a wealth of experience in Agriculture, Trade, and Public Policy – intends to restore the SLMB to its former glory, and create viable opportunities for Saint Lucian farmers.

– Advertisement –

“Our new board has already begun work to revitalize the Saint Lucia Marketing Board and support hardworking Saint Lucian farmers by providing an avenue to sell their quality agricultural produce at the best available price. For years, agriculture fueled the development of our country. It is now our national duty to create an environment where farmers can thrive, both in Saint Lucia and in external markets,” notes the new Chairperson, Sunita Daniel.

The Saint Lucia Marketing Board is expected to place increased focus on exports and value-added products and establish a new retail outlet and convenient shopping for the local and international community.

The new Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Marketing Board is as follows:

Sunita Daniel (Chairperson) – An economist and Trade expert

Alana Raymond – A Human Resources Professional Keithlin Caroo – Director of an Agriculture NGO Octavian Charles – An experienced banker

Murkey Xavier – A farmer

Mikahail Mangro – A local businessman

Thaddeus Constantine – Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Marketing Board

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com