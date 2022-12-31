Summer Walker Welcome Twins With Erykah Badu Returning As Her Doula

Summer Walker announced that she gave birth to twins days after her doula Erykah Badu confirmed she is close to going into labor.

In an announcement on Instagram, the Atlanta R&B singer shared that she is proud of herself while also sharing video clips of her birth.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote. “Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks especially with (one breech) people will try to steer you towards induction or c section (which there’s nothing wrong with these I just didn’t want it for myself). You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol.”

Summer Walker and her bundle of joys are doing okay, but she did say she had to visit the hospital to get her strength back up.

“Both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I’m good,” she added.

In several posts two weeks ago, Erykah Badu, who was the doula that helped to bring her daughter Bubbles into the world, hinted that the R&B singer was not only getting ready for labor but might also be expecting two babies. Summer Walker has not confirmed whether she is expecting twins, but Badu, who is very close to her, shared several photos and videos hinting that the babies were on the way. Sources have confirmed with Urban Islandz that Walker welcomed twins. No further details were shared.

In a slideshow featuring her daughter and Summer Walker, Erykah Badu hinted that the singer was in labor with twins.

“Peace peace… MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE. Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins,” Erykah Badu wrote.

On Sunday night, Summer also shared a few intimate photos featuring several persons at her home with what appears to be a small pool in the back for birthing set up.

“Always surrounded by healers,” Walker captioned the slideshow of posts. In one photo, she cups her very large belly as she smiles. In another, Summer is lying on a couch with several cushions behind her back and smiling. Her belly size is also very unusual for one child, as pointed out by many fans.

Walker also shared raw and unfiltered photos of herself wearing a bonnet, in her underwear, with no make-up, and smiling while her daughter sits nearby. On her Instagram stories, Summer also shared a photo of herself in the studio, writing that she is nine months and still working.

In the meantime, Summer confirmed last month that she and her baby’s father, Larry, had broken up. Larry and Summer began dating after the end of her relationship with producer London on Da Track.

It’s unclear why Larry and Summer have broken up, but she shared that she has love and respect for the designer and upcoming rapper, who is also her best friend for just under a decade.

The “No Love” singer also shared with her fans that Larry has been ever present not only during her pregnancy but also with her first child after her ex reportedly abandoned her during the pregnancy.