‘Summer Saint Lucia Style’ Roadshow Underway Across North America – St. Lucia Times News

The North America ‘Summer Saint Lucia Style’ roadshow got underway in New York City on June 7th and Toronto on June 9th, presenting Saint Lucia to the travel trade, consumer and travel media, and key diaspora leadership audiences.

Leading the delegation is the Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles St. Jules. She is joined by the Senior Sales Manager with responsibility for North America – Richard Moss and Sales Manager- Ernie George.

In New York, the keynote address was delivered by the guest of honor and Minister with responsibility for Tourism, -Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

The well-attended New York and Toronto events presented newsworthy updates on the destination, a comprehensive outlook on Saint Lucia’s response amid the pandemic, ongoing and future developments, Saint Lucia’s rich cultural offerings, and a literal taste of Saint Lucia with Chairman’s Reserve rum.

Among industry partners, The Authority welcomed the presence of American Airlines in New York, Air Canada Vacations, and Sunwing in Toronto.

“Tourism is Saint Lucia’s main economic driver, making this sector extremely important to our economy. With visitor arrivals surpassing optimistic projections, the demand for the destination is overwhelmingly positive. International accommodations brands are reaffirming confidence in Saint Lucia with several undertaking constructive and renovative projects scheduled for completion soon,” remarked Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles St. Jules.

Having launched the Summer Saint Lucia Style campaign, the destination is gearing up for an exciting season offering deals of up to 60% off on holidays throughout the summer months.

Hotels and resorts across the island are offering discounts for couples, families, and groups looking for a tropical summer getaway. Summer in Saint Lucia means golden beaches, honeymoon havens, and diverse attractions.

The tranquil, lush south is home to the signature Piton mountains, rainforest, and one of the world’s few drive-in volcanoes.

In the north, step beyond the sandy beaches and you’ll find popular resorts, restaurants, and bars, and the Splash Island Water Park, the Caribbean’s first open-water sports park.

Embarking on a multi-city and multi-pronged approach, the Summer Saint Lucia Style Campaign will continue in Dallas on June 14th, and Miami on June 16th with destination partners including Anse Chastanet, Barefoot Holidays, Bay Gardens Resorts, Bel Jou Hotel, Blue Diamond Resorts, Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel, Calabash Cove, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, East Winds, Ladera Resort, Harbor Club- Curio Collection by Hilton, Jade Mountain, Sandals Resorts, Sea Spray Cruises, Serenity at Coconut Bay, Stonefield Villa Resort, The Landings Resort, and Ti Kaye Resort & Spa,

The Summer Saint Lucia Style campaign runs until September 30, 2022. Visit www.stlucia.org/Summer_SaintLucia_Style for more details.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

