Summer Camp 40 to Pay Tribute to Past Campers and Volunteers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2023 (SKNIS): The annual Summer Residential Camp is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, and organizers plan to celebrate the milestone with more opportunities for fun and learning while thanking persons who contributed to the success of the programme.

The camp will run from July 16 to 30 at the Beach Allen Primary School. Minister of State responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the theme for this popular camp is “Thanking Everyone Who Paved the Way Throughout Our History: Summer Camp 40, Cheers to Continuity.”

“We want to thank and pay tribute to the hundreds of campers and volunteers who would have contributed and benefited from the camp over the years, and so we are looking forward to bringing alumni together, bringing new young people together, to have a very good time at camp this year,” Minister Phillip stated during the March 07, 2023, Sitting of the National Assembly.

Over the years, campers have benefited from classes in various disciplines, including airbrushing, Baking and Cooking, Clothing and Design, Cosmetology, Dancing (African and Salsa), Drumming (African and Marching Band), Film Making, Music, Painting, Photography, Bag Making, Fruit Design, Hair Braiding, Pageantry and many more. Sports training in Basketball, Football, Cricket and others was also conducted.

Registration for the camp is now open. Persons are encouraged to sign up as early as possible to secure a spot. There is a $100 registration fee.

