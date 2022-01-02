Sudan’s Prime Minister resigns

(CNN)Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned, according to a video address from Hamdok posted Sunday on the verified YouTube account of the Prime Minister’s office.

The announcement came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital Sunday, the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) said.

Various news agencies and social media videos showed groups of demonstrators running through plumes of white tear gas smoke and dispersing from the sound of purported gunfire.

The demonstrations followed internet and mobile phone network outages.

Read More

Sunday’s protests in Omdurman, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) northwest of Khartoum, were the 14th day of mass demonstrations against military rule since the October 25 coup. At least 57 people have been killed by security forces since, the SCDC reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement on New Year’s Day, also Sudan’s independence day, commemorating its 66 years of independence and criticizing the violent attacks against civilians by Sudan’s security services.

“We had hoped 2021 would offer the opportunity to partner with a democratizing Sudan, but the military’s seizure of power in October and violence against peaceful protesters have cast doubt on that future,” Blinken said in the statement.

“We do not want to return to the past and are prepared to respond to those who seek to block the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a civilian-led, democratic government and who would stand in the way of accountability, justice, and peace.”

Blinken demanded security forces “immediately cease the use of deadly force against protesters” and deliver justice to those responsible for human rights violations.

The US Embassy in Khartoum also reiterated its support for “peaceful expression of democratic aspiration, and the need to respect and protect individuals exercising free speech,” in a tweet last week.

Sudan’s descent into crisis

Sudan had been ruled by an uneasy alliance between the military and civilian groups since 2019. But in October, the military effectively took control, dissolving the power-sharing Sovereign Council and transitional government, and temporarily detaining Hamdok, the prime minister.

The country’s military chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, reinstated Hamdok in November as part of a deal between the military and civilian leadership.

Under the deal agreed by Hamdok and Al-Burhan, Hamdok would again become leader of the transitional government, which was first established after strongman President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019.

Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Protesters who oppose the coup in Sudan raise national flags and burn tires on a street in Khartoum, Sudan, on Tuesday, October 26. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s armed forces, speaks during a news conference in Khartoum on October 26. He has said that an “independent and fair representative government” would assume power until one is elected in 2023. Several articles of the constitution have been suspended, he said, and state governors have been removed. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Brick roadblocks set up by protesters are seen on a street in Khartoum on October 26. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Protesters rally in Khartoum to denounce the coup on Monday, October 25. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Smoke rises from a part of Khartoum on October 25. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos People in Omdurman, Sudan, protest against the coup on October 25. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Sudanese security forces guard a military hospital and government offices during anti-coup protests in Omdurman on October 25. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos Protesters burn tires to block a road in Khartoum on October 25. Photos: Coup throws Sudan into chaos People erect barricades in Khartoum as they protest against the coup on October 25.

The Council of Ministers, which was dissolved October 25, was to be restored and the civilian and military leadership would share power. The constitution would be amended to outline the partnership between civilians and the military in the transitional government.

But the agreement also included unspecified restructuring, according to Mudawi Ibrahim, a prominent official in the National Forces Initiative (NFI), which helped mediate the talks, and it has been met with resistance in Sudan.

Citizens protesting the military rule have been met with brutality, and media outlets have faced violent efforts to halt their coverage of the events.

On Thursday, Sudanese security forces sought to censor some broadcasters, according to accounts from multiple media outlets.

Authorities raided the offices of Saudi broadcaster al-Arabiya and its sister outlet al-Hadath, confiscating equipment and assaulting the staff in Khartoum on Thursday, al-Arabiya said in a series of tweets.