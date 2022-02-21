Success For Saint Lucia 43rd Independence Anniversary Squash Tournament – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– In celebration of Saint Lucia’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence the St. Lucia Squash Association would like to announce the successful completion of the annual Independence Squash Team Tournament played on Saturday February 22, 2022 at the St. Lucia Yacht Club (SLYC) in Rodney Bay.

The squash players were organized into 4 sponsored teams consisting of TEAM-758GeekSquad,

TEAM-Regodolls Spice, TEAM-Caribbean Blue Naturals, and TEAM-Ferrands. The fast-paced and exciting matches played throughout the tournament offered spectators an entertaining afternoon, as 72 games were played in total.

As this was a team tournament, the players were ranked according to their skill level and then competed against players of the same ranking from the other teams. All points scored in a game were added to the respective teams’ final score. So even if a player lost a game, every point scored helped to contribute the final team scores.

The final team score results of the tournament were as follows:

1st place TEAM-Caribbean Blue Naturals 227 points

2nd place TEAM-758GeekSquad 224 points

3rd place TEAM-Ferrands 212 points

4th place TEAM-Regodolls Spice 158 points

The St. Lucia Squash Association would like to acknowledge the Minister for Youth Development & Sports, Hon. Kenson Casimir for his support and thank the sponsors of the tournament who helped make the event a success.

Special thanks to the following companies Regodolls Spice (local manufacturer of locally grown teas and spices), 758GeekSquad (IT and Engineering Consulting), Ferrands Food Products Ltd (local manufacturer of ice cream), Caribbean Blue Naturals (natural health and beauty products manufactured locally by Natmed Ltd), Rego Construction Ltd (residential & commercial local contractor) and the St. Lucia Yacht Club (SLYC on Reduit Beach-the home to St. Lucia Squash and Sailing programs).

The St. Lucia Squash Association is also pleased to acknowledge that all safety protocols were in place and that there were no sports injuries during the matches.

For anyone interested in learning to play squash, lessons are available by contacting the St. Lucia Yacht Club at 452-8350.

