Submission Deadline, Changes Announced To Groovy & Soca Monarch Competition – St. Lucia Times News

The Carnival Music Management Committee (CMMC) announced the deadline for the submission of songs for the Groovy and Power Soca Competition as June 3rd, 2022.

Artistes interested in participating in the 2022 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch are required to submit their composition, to the office of the CPMC at Seagrapes Avenue, Rodney Bay, or the Cultural Development Foundation, Barnard Hill, Castries, no later than 4:00 pm on June 3rd.

The CMMC also announced changes to the judging format of this year’s Groovy and Soca Monarch competition in stages as broken down below:

Pre-selection: Submissions entered via USB drive for the Groovy and Power Soca Competitions, will be judged by a panel(s) under the supervision of the CMMC, CPMC, and Events Company of Saint Lucia (ECSL). At this stage, forty (40) songs from each genre will be selected to go through to the next stage.

Elimination/Soca Quarters: – This will take the form of a live audition on June 11, where artistes from the Groovy and Soca genre will go before the judges to present their compositions. 20 songs from each genre will be selected to move on to the semi-final stage.

Semi-Finals/Soca Semis – This stage of the competition will be held at the National Cultural Centre Grounds on June 24, and will be open to the general public.

Soca Monarch Finals – A maximum of nine performers will be selected in each genre to compete against the defending Monarch for the finals on July 8.

Claude Paul, Chairman of the CMMC says “We’re looking forward to receiving the song submissions for this year’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch from our Artistes. We’re expecting a really exciting competition this year. The five (5) Tents have a packed schedule for patrons and we’re encouraging persons to go out and enjoy the entertainment and to of course do so safely.”

All songs must be submitted to the respective offices on a USB drive along with a completed registration form.

The USB drive must include the competition song in MP3 or WAV format, plus a TV track containing back-up vocals and instrumentals for the live auditions.

Each Artist is allowed submission of one composition per genre. Registration forms, the competition rules and judging criteria are currently available from the offices of the ECSL and CDF and will also be obtainable at eventssaintlucia.com from Friday, 27 May.

Source: Carnival Music Management Committee. Headline photo: Power Soca Monarch RickyT and Groovy Soca Monarch Sly

