Study Cites Hypertension Medications Issues In The Caribbean

A recent Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) study has identified significant barriers to accessing essential hypertension medications across the Caribbean and Latin America.

A PAHO release disclosed that the barriers include outdated essential medicines lists and diffuse procurement practices.

Published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Policy and Practice, the study covered 22 countries participating in the HEARTS initiative.

HEARTS aims to enhance hypertension management and cardiovascular risk prevention through standardised treatment protocols and improved access to essential medications.

According to PAHO, hypertension affects 35.4% of adults aged 30-79, and remains inadequately managed.

The organisation said 37% of individuals with hypertension in Latin America and the Caribbean are undiagnosed, 15% of those diagnosed do not receive treatment, and 47% of those treated do not have their blood pressure controlled.

Key recommendations from the PAHO study on hypertension include updating essential medicines lists, improving procurement practices, increasing transparency, and enhancing market access.