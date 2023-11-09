Student Injured As Masked Individuals With Machetes Show Up At Ciceron Secondary – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Masked individuals with machetes showed up at the Ciceron Secondary School on Wednesday, traumatising teachers and students.

According to reports, three males wearing masks entered the school compound at about 2:45 p.m., apparently in search of another male.

According to reports, they hurled a bottle that shattered, resulting in what appeared to be minor injury to a female student.

” From what we were told some students came into the school masked with weapons, and the Principal and Vice Principal tried to mitigate the issues,” Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) President Don Howell told reporters.

He said it was all the information he could give then.

Nevertheless, Howell reiterated that the authorities must give school security urgent attention.

The SLTU President explained that as a result of the incident at the Ciceron Secondary School, teachers and students had experienced trauma.

Ciceron Secondary School Staff gather on the school compound.

Howell said the SLTU called for an emergency meeting with the Ministry of Education, telling officials they needed to correct the situation.

“The SLTU will not allow its members to operate in those circumstances. We want to see some tangible action at the Ciceron Secondary School,” the Union President told reporters.

Howell recalled that the SLTU heard certain pronouncements when the academic year started.

” We are here today and don’t see those measures in place,” Howell lamented.

“School security for the SLTU is not just about the teachers. It is also about the students and all who occupy the school compound,” he noted.

“Our teachers need to feel and know they work in a safe environment. We will do what is necessary to ensure our members feel safe at work,” the SLTU President asserted.

Howell said the Union had asked for a debriefing at the school.

He also called on all education stakeholders to join the SLTU in advocating for better school security in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia police are investigating the Ciceron Secondary School incident.

