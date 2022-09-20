‘Strong Tropical Wave’ Due To Affect Saint Lucia Over Next 24-48 Hours – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services says a ‘strong tropical wave’ will pass to the South of Saint Lucia on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said although the system will pass near the South, the organisation expects the North will also be affected.

As a result, NEMO Acting Director Maria Medard indicated that Saint Lucia expects heavy showers, thunderstorms, flooding, and possible land slippages.

In a statement on Tuesday, Medard also advised motorists to exercise caution.

– Advertisement –

Medard’s complete statement appears below:

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –