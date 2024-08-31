The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is monitoring a strong tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles, moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gave the system a 50% chance of developing over the next seven days.
However, the NHC expects that would most likely occur after it moves past the island chain into the Caribbean Sea.
The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services expects the approaching wave to arrive Monday into Tuesday morning.
Forecaster Mac Lean Jn Baptiste told St. Lucia Times the four different models that help determine whether the wave would develop further are not in agreement.
As a result, Jn Baptiste explained there is uncertainty about when and how the system will develop and its intensity.
“But regardless, we are expecting stormy conditions with cloudy skies and scattered showers which may be heavy in parts of the island, gusty winds and there’s also the possibility that we might get some flash floods Monday into Tuesday,” the Met official disclosed.
A second tropical wave is over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.
The Saint Lucia Met Office said some slow development of this wave is possible as it moves westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h over the next few days.
