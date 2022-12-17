‘Strong growth’ predicted for Barbados economy in 2023 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Barbados economy is on route to recovery.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Ryan Straughn was speaking in the House of Assembly on Friday, December 19 when he reported that the country’s growth in 2022 was higher than 2021 despite the challenges faced. He revealed that by year-end Barbados’ growth will be 10 per cent. than 2021.

“Despite a tough and increasingly uncertain international environment, the Barbados economy is on trend to finish this year almost 10 per cent higher 2021, slightly lower than the 11.1 per cent assumed at the beginning of this fiscal year,” Straughn disclosed in his ministerial statement.

He explained that the downward revision was due to the rate of inflation which rose from 6.3 per cent to 8.9 per cent.

However, there is a “stable outlook” for 2023, alluded the Finance Minister, largely due to tourism’s recovery, large scale construction projects and Government’s access to the Residence and Sustainability Trust Facility supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The continued recovery in tourism, some moderation in international prices and the commencement of some large construction projects should result in growth of around five per cent in 2023.”

“With a stable outlook and macroeconomic stability achieved, the Barbados economy is poised to deliver strong growth over the medium term as a suite of growth-enhancing initiatives are pursued aided by access to the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust Facility,” Straughn disclosed.

He also assured Barbadians that the national debt was on a “downward trajectory”.

“At the end of September 2022 sir, the total debt stock stood at approximately $13.808 billion or 126.6 per cent of GDP. Clearly showing that the debt is once again on a downward trajectory as the economy continues to grow,” he stated.

NewsAmericasNow.com