Amid a record number of homicides for the year, Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has appealed for peace in a Christmas Message delivered by its leader Andre de Caires. “Please let us stop the anger, hatred and violence against each other and try our best to forgive as an eye for an eye makes everyone blind,” de Caires asserted. “We know that stress levels are high and tampers are short but breathe, centre yourselves and appreciate what we have and where we live – the most beautiful place on earth,” he observed. The NGP leader acknowledged that the last