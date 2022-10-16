Stigma, Discrimination Hindering Access To Appropriate Mental Health Care – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has expressed concern over stigma and discrimination while encouraging Saint Lucians to make mental health a national concern in a message to mark World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10.

“Let us all make mental health our business,” Jn Baptiste advised.

“We would like to emphasise that we all have a voice. Let us use it to make the world a better place. We can all fight to stop stigma and discrimination,” the Minister declared.

According to the Minister, stigma and discrimination hinder inclusion and access to appropriate care.

He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly impacted the population’s physical, spiritual, mental, social and economic health.

Jn Baptiste stated that the effect on mental health was widespread with new and amplified mental health problems.

The Vieux Fort North MP disclosed that routine community services found issues related to grief, job loss, the death of family members, financial security and support systems.

“Mental health is an essential part of being healthy and is just as important as physical health,” the Minister explained.

And quoting the World Health Organization, Jn Baptiste asserted that there could be no health without mental health.

