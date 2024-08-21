Steelpan To Replace Columbus’ Ships On T&T Coat Of Arms

The twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago is expected to celebrate Republic Day this year on September 24 with a redesigned coat of arms.

The national emblem will soon feature another national symbol, the steelpan.

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement on Sunday during his People’s National Movement (PNM) special convention.

It came just one week following the global celebration of World Steelpan Day on August 11.

The steelpan was created in Trinidad & Tobago in the 1930s and is said to be the only acoustic instrument invented in the 20th century.

According to Rowley, the steelpan would replace the three ships of Christopher Columbus currently on the coat of arms.

“You see them three Columbus ships in the emblem? They will go. Since we have enough votes in Parliament to do it, I could announce now that as soon as the legislative adjustment is made…and that adjustment should be made before September 24, we then over a six-month period will replace Columbus’ three ships, the Santa Maria, the Pinta, and the Niña, with the steelpan,” Rowley explained.

“That should signal that we are on our way to removing the colonial vestiges that we have in our constitution and I hope that we start with that and we end up getting up and no longer being squatters on the steps of the Privy Council,” he added.

Presently, the coat of arms also features hummingbirds, a palm tree, and a scarlet ibis, Trinidad’s national bird.

The change to the coat of arms is said to be part of a winder Constitution reform implementation.

Public discourse is also planned regarding whether the country would retain certain statues, emblems and monuments.

The Coat of Arms of Trinidad and Tobago was designed in 1962 by noted artist Carlyle Chang and Carnival Designer George Bailey when the nation gained independence.

Trinidad and Tobago later became a Republic on August 1, 1976.

However, the event is celebrated as a public holiday on September 24, as the date when the first Parliament met under the new Republican Constitution.

August 1 is celebrated as Emancipation Day.