Steel Bands Set For Panorama 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Participating Steel Band Orchestras in this year’s Panorama Competition announced that they are excited and ready for this year’s competition, set to take place this Sunday, July 10 at the SAAB in Vigie.

A total of five bands will compete in the following order:

Appearance Order

Band Name



1

Caribbean Grains Laborie Steel Pan

Laborie

2

Pantastic Muzik Steel Orchestra

Banard Hill

3

LUCELEC Pantime Steel Orchestra

Gros Islet

4

Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra

Babonneau

5

Can-Beats/SM Steel

Canaries/Soufriere

Arranger for reigning champions Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra, Alisson Marquis, said “We’ve been practicing since we heard that there would be a return to Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 and we’re working hard to defend our championship. No rain or storm can stop us. I wish all the other pan sides the best of luck and encourage the community of Babonneau to come out to watch us take home the crown.”

Lance Shepherd of Can-Beats/SM Steel, new comers to the competition, explained that his band is a mix of young persons from the Soufriere, Canaries area. “The kids are really looking forward to competition day and we have something great in store for attendees. Canaries and Soufriere will not be disappointed.”

– Advertisement –

Public Relations Officer for the CPMC, Chelsa Jongue, ended the ceremony by encouraging communities to come out to support their pan sides in this year’s competition. “It’s always nice to see the participation of persons of all ages coming together in their various orchestras to demonstrate their musical talents and put on a show for us. This year’s competition will be nothing short of that and we wish all the teams the best of luck.”

Tickets for Panorama 2022 happening on Sunday, July 10, at the SAAB in Vigie are only $30 and available for sale from Steve’s Barbershop, Castries and the Cell outlets island wide. Show starts from 8pm.

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. Headline photo: Reigning champions Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra

– Advertisement –