Statement on Island-Wide Power Outage – St. Lucia Times News

Castries, March 14, 2022 – At 5:31 a.m. on March 14, 2022, St. Lucia experienced an island wide power outage.

The outage was caused by a cable fault at the Cul De Sac facility. The fault triggered the protection system, resulting in a total shutdown of the electricity system.

Once the cable fault was isolated, power restoration started at around 6:41 a.m. and was completed at 7:31 a.m.

LUCELEC is investigating why the protection system did not clear the fault without affecting the rest of the system.

LUCELEC apologises to its customers for this unplanned outage and for the inconvenience caused.

