Stanislas Accuses SLP Of Waging Hate Campaign – St. Lucia Times News

The ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has been accused waging of a hate campaign in the run-up to the July 26, 2021, general elections.

“The campaign based on hate, prejudice and building fear and anxiety among the people of Saint Lucia,” Former Soufriere-Fond St Jacques MP Herod Stanislas declared this week.

Addressing an event the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) dubbed ‘ The People’s Parliament,’ Stanislaus said the SLP wanted people to believe that COVID-19 did not impact government revenue when it did.

He asserted that the SLP used propaganda and lies to claim that the former UWP administration was reckless.

However, the former Planning Minister expressed that today people are witnessing that under the leadership of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, Saint Lucia had the biggest budget in its history in the sum of $1.8 billion.

According to Stanislas, $505 million will be borrowed for the financial year.

“What they did not tell you is that we would borrowed because we had fiscal space to borrow because of prudent management and stewardship by Allen Chastanet and the team of the United Workers Party,” he stated.

He said the vicious media attacks and campaigns against the UWP by the then opposition labour party tried to downplay the massive focus on development initiatives by the former Allen Chastanet government.

But he told his audience that now the labour government is basking in the glory of projects under the last regime and taking the praise for the very works they opposed when not in government.

