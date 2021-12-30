Stakeholders Host Patmos Day Camp For Soufriere Minors – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- In the continued vain of developing and building the capacity of the youth, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) in collaboration with Kairos Konnection, Social Worker Stephen Edwards and officers of the Soufriere Police Station in the town of Soufriere, hosted a one day Patmos Day Camp.

Twelve minors participated in the event which was held over the weekend.

The camp was intended to open up the hearts and minds of the minors to the opportunities currently in the world.

According to the Community Liaison Officer, Glyndia Charles, “The day camp was quite successful. This is just the beginning of many of them to come. We do understand that impact brings about change and change is a continuous motion so we need to apply ourselves continuously. We will continue to assist and support those boys in to ensuring that changes are brought about into their lives.”

The camp which was facilitated the founder of Kairos Konnection and a Justice of Peace, Marcus Joseph, encompassed hiking, bushcraft training and team building exercises.

“I recently launched one of my projects called Project Patmos. This is a survival bush craft training project where participants are taught life skills. I realized the majority of our young people spend most of their time on video games, TV and social media. Given my passion for outdoors and nature, I sought to give them an experience where they can spend time with nature and get to know who they are. So Project Patmos is about bringing the skills that are deep within to light and what you can do with what you are given.” said Joseph.

Speaking about the outcome, he noted that it was challenging to get the youth to attend however; they were thrilled with the experience.

Joseph articulated “Initially they did not want to come. I had to physically go to their homes to ask them to spend the day with us nevertheless they really enjoyed it and were pleased with the lessons taught. They were so eager to find out how to get a fire started without a match. They were involved in the process of preparing a live chicken to teach them the process in working hard to achieve something. They were placed into groups and the first group to start the fire was awarded. They were trained in the consequences of their decisions and actions and received watermelon seeds to sow in order they can sell.”

The organization seeks to partner with resource personnel from the community (beekeeping, electrical installation, plumbing, auto mechanic, tour operators, and fishing) to create a mentorship program where they can find their niche and get some support to help them navigate through that transition in their lives.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural, and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region.

The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre, Soufriere jetties, 88.5 Soufriere FM, and Soufriere Beach Park.

