Stakeholders Hold Consultations To Review Tourism Legislation – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information in its

efforts to promote sustainable growth and product development/enhancement, has

embarked on a revision of the Ministry’s primary legislation, the Tourism Incentives Act,

Cao 15.30.

As part of this revision, a series of stakeholder consultations is scheduled from Tuesday 15th March to Thursday 24th March, 2022.

The primary focus of the consultation is to:

I. Obtain feedback on the existing incentives available for investment in the Tourism

industry under the Tourism Incentives Act, Cap 15.03 of 1996;

II. Obtain input on the range of incentives available most suited for the respective

subsectors in the Tourism industry;

III. Identify limitations and challenges currently associated with accessing

incentives during and after the application process;

IV. Obtain recommendations regarding the way forward on strengthening the

legislative framework.

In order to ensure contribution from a wide cross section of the tourism industry,

representatives of key subsectors (accommodation, sites and attractions, food and

beverage, touring, taxi, Destination Management Company’s [ DMCs], Car Rentals, Car

Rentals, Marine Sector, Wedding Planners, Photographers, Health and Wellness

operators) will be present on specific days to provide information relevant to their

respective operations.

The Ministry of Tourism anticipates that one of the key outcomes of the consultation is

the identification of key policy recommendations to strengthen the current legislation

and a wider range of fiscal benefits available to operators.

