St. Lucia To Be Represented At World Athletics U20 Championship

The St. Lucia Athletics Association is proud to announce that our island will be represented by talented young athlete Kadeem Larcher in the 100m event at the upcoming World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima, Peru.

Kadeem Larcher, athlete from Speed Printing Survivors has shown exceptional speed and determination on the track. His hard work and dedication have earned him a spot among the world’s best young athletes, and we are confident that he will make St. Lucia proud at this prestigious event.

Accompanying Kadeem to the championship will be Coach Cuthbert Modeste, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in nurturing young talent and guiding athletes to achieve their highest potential. Team Manager is Miss Lisa Joseph.

The World Athletics U20 Championship, scheduled to take place in Lima, Peru, from 27th to 31st August 2024 brings together the best young athletes from around the globe to compete in various track and field events. It provides a unique platform for showcasing the talent and potential of the next generation of world-class athletes.

We encourage everyone to support Kadeem Larcher as he embarks on this exciting journey. Stay tuned for updates on his performance and join us in cheering for Team St. Lucia!

The St. Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) is the national governing body for Athletics in St. Lucia, inclusive of Track and Field, Cross Country Running, Road Running and Racewalking.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Athletics Association