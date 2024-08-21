St. Lucia Third At Guyana Boxing Championships

Team St. Lucia won Third Place at the 7th Annual Winfield Brathwaite Caribbean School Boys and Girls Tournament, which was held in Guyana from August 16-18, 2024.
Led by Captain Herve Charlemagne, Team St. Lucia ended the tournament on 14 points behind Trinidad & Tobago in second place and the host nation Guyana who retained the title.
Standout performances came from Nervon Mederick who won two silver medals, Orlando Monrose and Elroy Canchon who both had the fights of their young careers. For their display and dedication the three athletes received cash incentives.
President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association Mr. David Christopher congratulated the entire team saying” we are very proud of the boys for their show of sportsmanship, dedication and discipline and I want to say to them that they are all winners, stay in the gym and results will be better next time”.
He added “the SLBA will continue to invest in these youngsters because they represent the future but we want them to also believe in themselves, work hard and stay the course’.
During their time in Guyana, Team St. Lucia were also engaged in motivational sessions with Olympic Silver Medalist Mr. Micheal Paris and two time American and two time North American Champion the legend Mr. Terrence Alli.
Team Manager and PRO of the St. Lucia Boxing Association Mr. Shannon Lebourne reported no incidents or issues of indiscipline with Team St. Lucia. He said “I want to thank the boys for their discipline and dedication on this mission they have made us all proud”.
Team St. Lucia returned home safely on Monday evening.
SOURCE: St. Lucia Boxing Association
