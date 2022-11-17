St. Lucia Medical & Dental Association Holds Awards Ceremony – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association held its Awards Ceremony at the Bay Gardens Hotel on November 11, 2022 under the theme Celebrating Excellence.

The occasion was used to recognize members who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of medicine and dentistry.

Our distinguished keynote speaker was Cato T. Laurencin MD, PH.D, of the University of Connecticut who inspired the audience with his presentation which centred around the theme of equity, justice and the novel transformative field of limb regeneration.

The President, Dr. Merle Clarke spoke to the resilience of physicians and dentists and urged them always to be guided by ethical principles to maintain the confidence and trust of the public which they serve.

The following were recipients of awards:

Outstanding Physician – Dr. Segun Tobias

Outstanding Dentist – Dr. Desmer Destang

Outstanding Junior Physician – Dr. Johnoma Giffard

Outstanding Intern – Dr. Chamane Peniston-Prospere

Outstanding District Medical Officer – Dr. Dianne Ferdinand-Walcott

Most Dedicated Team Member – Dr. Christi Gerald

Lifetime Achievement – Dr. Martin Didier

SLMDA Honouree – Dr. Fleming Sallapudi

Special Award to Professor Dabor Resiere of the Central Hospital University (CHU) of Martinique for his unwavering support to healthcare in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Medical & Dental Association

