St. Lucia Lifesaving Association Sounds Drowning Alert – St. Lucia Times News

St. Lucia Lifesaving Association urges the people of St. Lucia to exercise caution amidst Easter Weekend beach activities.

It is observed that over the years there seem to be frequent drowning around the

Easter Weekend in St. Lucia. The Lifesaving Association reminds St. Lucians that among the many caused of unnatural deaths, drowning is one which can be totally avoided.

Water doesn’t drown people, but people drown themselves in water. To reduce and eliminate death through drowning each and every St. Lucian needs to learn how to behave responsibly in and around water.

On Sunday 10th April the St. Lucia Lifesaving Association in collaboration with the South Castries Youth and Sports Council launched the first of four community lifesaving and drowning prevention initiatives as part of South Castries Youth Council, Youth Month Activities.

The initiative was launched under the Seraphim Advent Youth Service led by Mr. Elias Valcin, which is an affiliate organization of the South Castries Youth and Sports Council. The Lifesaving and drowning prevention program will take three forms namely:

 Practical training for youth and individuals on Sundays at the Marigot Beach.

 Planned school and community visits for theoretical drowning prevention presentations,

 Training and preparation for the South Castries Competitive Lifesaving Team, under the name “Marigot Pirates”.

The St. Lucia Lifesaving Association is in the process of launching two similar initiatives over the next three months in the constitution of Castries North and Dennery.

The competitive training will go towards the preparation of three lifesaving teams in preparation for the first National Lifesaving competition in March 2023.

The presidents of the St. Lucia Lifesaving Association Mr. Ezra J. Small emphasized that though funding remains a challenge for the St. Lucia Lifesaving Association in these times.

The Association remains committed to the cause of the preservation of lives and the reduction of death through drowning in St. Lucia. For this reason the St. Lucia Lifesaving Association is poised to hosting St. Lucia’s first drowning Prevention Conference in July 2022 in celebration of the International Drowning Prevention Day which is dated for the 25 of July 2022.

Vice president of the South Castries Youth and Sports Council Roger Joseph highlighted that South Castries Youth and Sports Council was elated to be the first youth and sports council in St. Lucia to undertake drowning prevention and lifesaving as a council wide activity.

He also indicated that it brought great joy and merited that the initiative would be launched as part of the South Castries Youth Month Calendar of activities.

The President of St. Lucia Lifesaving Association reiterated that the St. Lucia Lifesaving Association remains committed to the safety of St. Lucians at our beaches through its drowning prevention training, the production of qualified lifeguards for employment, lobbying for beachfront safety measures, and supervision of activities in the aquatic environment.

Source: St. Lucia Lifesaving Association. Headline photo: Live training of Ranger Patrol Lifesaving Class at Marigot

