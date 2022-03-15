St. Lucia Crisis Centre To Host Domestic Violence Train The Trainer Workshop – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As we mark the observance of Women’s History Month under the theme Break The Bias, the St. Lucia Crisis Centre restates its commitment to creating a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, by supporting vulnerable persons in our society, particularly victims of domestic violence in Saint Lucia.

Executive Director of the St. Lucia Crisis Centre, Ms. Lancia Isidore, stated “Every year, for

Women’s History Month, we at the Centre pause to celebrate not only the incredible women

who work here, but the vulnerable women that we see and serve every day. So many women and girls are physically, emotionally and financially abused by people whom they love and trust within their household. So whilst the month is a celebration of the work done globally to defend the rights of women, it is also a startling reminder that we still have a long way to go in creating a gender equal world and a world free of abuse and violence.”

The Government of St. Lucia marked the celebration of International Women’s Day last week, with the implementation of a new Domestic Violence Bill which covers psychological abuse, coercion, molestation and arbitrary deprivation of liberty.

With the enactment of this new law, the Centre will partner with regional NGO, The Caribbean Voices, to host a Train The Trainer workshop during the month of March, targeting front liners and organizations who deal with victims or perpetrators of domestic violence.

– Advertisement –

Ms. Isidore emphasized the significance of proper legislation like that of the new Domestic

Violence Act in creating havens for victims of domestic violence and in supporting the work

of the Centre.

“This new legislation is a cause for celebration for all St. Lucians. It protects our vulnerable people and empowers officers of the law to handle domestic violence cases appropriately. It also emboldens partner organizations like us in the execution of our duties. As a result, we believe we have a responsibility to host this Workshop to ensure that everyone understands best practices in dealing with parties to domestic violence.”

Isidore also took the opportunity to urge persons to speak up against domestic violence.

“The issue of domestic violence affects all of us. We see persons of both genders coming to us for support after being victims and we want to remind persons that Domestic Violence is not bias to race, class or gender. Anyone can be a victim. So if you know someone, or if you yourself are a victim, please call the Centre at 453-1521 or 712-7574.”

Persons can also call 202 or contact the nearest Hospital, or Police Station for assistance.

Source: St. Lucia Crisis Centre

– Advertisement –