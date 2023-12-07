St Lucia Boxing Association President To Attend IBA Event In Dubai – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The President of the St Lucia Boxing Association David Christopher is headed to Dubai for the International Boxing Association (IBA) Ordinary Congress, set to be complemented by the influential Global Boxing Forum and the star-studded IBA Champions’ Night on 9 December 2023.

The Ordinary Congress, a cornerstone event for the IBA, will convene delegates from National Federations worldwide to deliberate and decide on the strategic direction of boxing.

As of today, 171 National Federations will take part in the Congress.

A highlight of the Congress agenda being the election of a female representative to the IBA Board of Directors from the Americas, reflecting the IBA’s commitment to gender equality and representation.

SLBA President David “Shakes” Christopher will make a Presentation on behalf of St Lucia and Caribbean Delegates.

He is expected to highlight the strides in regional boxing programmes and appeal to the governing body for additional support for boxing events and development initiatives such as training for officials, referees and judges in the Caribbean.

Following the Congress, the 4th Global Boxing Forum will serve as an incubator for progressive ideas, where the sharpest minds in boxing — boxers, coaches, and administrators alike — will unite to discuss, debate, and design the future of boxing.

This year’s Forum theme is Protecting the Physical, Mental, and Financial Health of our Athletes and is poised to be a catalyst for change.

In addition, the Forum will provide a springboard for innovative practices and transformative collaborations within the sport and will shed a light into digital technologies coming into the sport.

The Forum’s objective is clear, it aims to unite, educate, and generate ideas for the boxing community; the discussions are not just words but an action plan that is to be implemented.

The St Lucia Boxing Association is pleased to be represented at the event and is enthusiastic about the outcomes.

SOURCE: St Lucia Boxing Association

– Advertisement –