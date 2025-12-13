Local News
St Jude staff trained and transitioning as commissioning progresses
13 December 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Staff at the newly rebuilt St Jude Hospital are gradually settling into their new home, with departments beginning operations as new equipment arrives and workers complete training.
Related News
10 December 2025
Didier loses to No.2 seed after brave fight at Boxing Worlds
01 December 2025
Felix, Charles confident ahead of vote count in Choiseul/Saltibus
07 December 2025
U13 cricket final pits Babonneau against Soufrière
07 December 2025