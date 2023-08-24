St. Jude Hospital Receives Medical Equipment & Supplies – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Friday, August 18, the St. Jude Hospital received the newest batch of medicines, laboratory supplies and equipment including adjustable hospital beds, cardiac monitors, and oxygen concentrators from the Ministry of Health.

At the handing over ceremony, CEO of St. Jude Hospital, Ms. Lydia Atkins said, “St Jude Hospital as part of the strategic pillar Clinical and Operational Excellence, and consistent with the emphasis placed on a safety culture that drives continuous improvement in quality of care, expresses its gratitude to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, and by extension the Project Implementation Unit for the OECS Regional Health Project and the Health Systems Strengthening Project, for the donation of much needed supplies to support clinical operations here at the George Odlum Stadium.”

She added: “Today’s supplies will go a long way in improving the environment in which we provide care; safeguarding lives, ensuring patient safety and adequacy of supplies to support care pathways, safeguarding continuity of care, improving provider/client relationships and satisfaction levels of the staff and enhancing the ability to treat and care for all patients who access our services. Additionally, this donation lays the groundwork for future collaboration and promotes health and prosperity for all.

The St. Jude Hospital is the only secondary-level healthcare facility in the south of the island, serving over 50,000 persons and has been operating at the George Odlum Stadium since the fire of 2009.

– Advertisement –

Minister for Health, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste, was present for the handover and expressed the government’s commitment to strengthening health systems by ensuring that institutions such as the St. Jude Hospital are equipped to respond to the needs of the people of Saint Lucia.

It was only a few weeks ago when the Government of Saint Lucia signed an agreement with the Saudi Fund to complete the original St. Jude Hospital site.

The St. Jude Hospital thanks the Ministry and the Project Implementation Unit for the OECS’ Regional Health Project and Health Systems Strengthening Project for their continuous support.

SOURCE: St. Jude Hospital. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –