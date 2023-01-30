St Elizabeth’s ‘most wanted’ makes long-awaited court appearance Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

After two missed court appearances, due to him being placed on identification parades, the man who was considered St Elizabeth’s most wanted figure, Dwayne Morrison, otherwise called ‘Sharkie’, appeared in court in the parish on Friday, and was remanded in police custody.

Morrison is charged with the murder of Everton Spence in the parish last year.

A St Elizabeth Parish Court judge ordered the accused to return to court on February 2.

It is alleged that on September 9, Spence, a 34-year-old farmer of Treasure Beach in the parish, was at home when a dispute developed between Morrison and a female.

During the dispute, Spence reportedly intervened and Morrison allegedly shot Spence multiple times before fleeing the scene, resulting in Spence’s death.

After several months on the run, Morrison turned himself in to the police on Friday, January 13, following a series of targeted security operations in Barbary Hall and surrounding communities in the parish.

He was subsequently charged with Spence’s murder.

It was not revealed in court whether Morrison has been slapped with other offences following him being placed on identification parades relative to more criminal offences than what he was being sought for, including murder, after being taken into custody on January 13.

However, it is understood that he was positively identified during one such parade that was held earlier this week, that related to a robbery that was committed in the parish.

