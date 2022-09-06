St Aloysius R.C. Boys’ Primary Remembers Levi Darcie – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The St Aloysius R.C. Boys’ Primary School continues to mourn the tragic death of 11-year-old Levi Darcie.

Marine Police found his body off the Castries Harbour on August 27, one day after reports that swift-flowing waters of the Castries River had swept him away.

The incident occurred as Saint Lucia was experiencing a period of heavy rainfall.

The Principal of the St Aloysius R.C. Boys’ School, Elizabeth Jn Panel, recalled the shock experienced at hearing news that Levi was missing.

“We were all clinging to hope that he would have been found alive, but it wasn’t to be,” Jn Panel lamented.

“We remember Levi Darcie as a student who interacted very well with his friends. He was quiet,” she disclosed.

In addition the Principal recalled that the 11-year-old excelled at sports which he loved.

Jn Panel said staff members continue to mourn the youngster’s tragic death and had a debriefing exercise last week.

And there will be another debriefing session for his classmates and close associates.

“They will remember him in a particular way so we want to give them this week some time to remember their classmate and the fond memories they have of him,” the Principal stated.

On Monday, the school’s general assembly observed a minute’s silence in memory of Levi.

“We continue to pray for the repose of his soul and especially for his family,” Jn Panel observed.

She said Levi’s death was a very traumatic experience.

As a result, Jn Panel called on the whole of Saint Lucia to remember the late youngster’s family, especially his mother and siblings, so that ‘ the Lord ‘ would help them cope during this difficult time.

