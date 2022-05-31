SSDF Launches The Business Of Music Accelerator Program – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In the Ministry’s effort to tackle the social issues that hinder youth development, the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF), in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), is providing grant financing for the implementation of the Youth Economic Empowerment through Enterprise (YEETE) Project.

Executed via the Basic Needs Trust fund (BNTF), the project is geared at transforming and boosting youth entrepreneurship through the Musical Arts. The Program was launched on May 26, 2022.

The Business of Music Accelerator Program is the second component of the YEETE Project and targets singers, composers, arrangers, musicians, producers, promoters and persons engaged in the marketing of music.

Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Hon. Joachim Henry applauded the SSDF for this bold venture, stating that its timing was opportune. “I believe that this practical and useful intervention comes at a time when Government seeks to improve livelihoods and cater to the needs of families. Government also recognizes the need to respond to vulnerabilities.”

The program will run for 8 weeks via a virtual platform hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA), with additional resources provided by the European Union (EU). The online platform will host live tutoring and provide participants with an overview of each module prior to commencement and recap summary towards the end of each module.

Reminiscing on his own upbringing, Minister Henry underscored the impact music plays in the growth and development of stable societies. “As an artist I would say, when you listen to sounds in the communities, we want to hear the sounds of music instead of gun shots, we want to hear the sound of pan, singing, and the sound of good music instead of a mother crying. Music as an art adds key dimensions to life that other secular professions lack,” noted Henry.

The Business of Music Accelerator Program was launched in the presence of Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Guibion Ferdinand and Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Hon. Emma Hippolyte.

Source: Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment. Headline photo: Minister Joachim Henry speaks with reporters at Music Accelerator launch.

