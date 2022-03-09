SRDF Launches Employment Help Desk – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In keeping with its vision to contribute to the development of the community’s human resources, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) has established an employment help desk.

The purpose of this new position is to provide support to job seekers and employers in the community as well as other employment services.

Social Media Administrator Chelsea Maximin will take over the operations of the desk.

According to Ms. Maximin “This is an exciting new venture that is needed in the community. I look forward to assisting the residents particularly the unemployed, with their job search.”

The employment help desk is located at the SRDF Town Extension’s Office which also houses 88.5 Soufriere FM. Operational hours are from Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. All services will be free of charge.

“We are elated with this activation. The help desk will help advertise, source, and provide avenues to qualified or potential candidates for employment opportunities,” said Operations Manager, Lester Cazaubon.

Cazaubon further added, that the office would operate within very strict privacy guidelines

to garner the confidence and buy-in of those seeking for employment.

The organization seeks to enhance its networking with other organizations thereby building a stronger community. A database will be created to assist with the process.

Organizations that are desirous of participating are encouraged to forward their information to [email protected] Trade men and women of various skills are also welcomed to submit their portfolio for potential employment opportunities.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural, and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region.

The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre, Soufriere jetties, 88.5 Soufriere FM, and Soufriere Beach Park.

Source: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation. Headline stock photo courtesy Tuuli Platner

