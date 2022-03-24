SRDF Hosts Crime Mitigation Consultation In Soufriere – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) recently held a consultation on crime mitigation and visitor harassment in conjunction with the District Representative for Soufriere – Fond St. Jacques, Hon Emma Hippolyte, and high-ranking police officials from the Southern Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“It’s incumbent on the organization to play a pivotal role in linking the necessary resources to ensure that our community thrives as a safe haven for all its residents, there must be a zero tolerance to crime in all its forms,” said SRDF Operations Manager, Lester Cazaubon.

The SRDF is looking to bolster its social outreach and human empowerment programs to reduce the propensity for criminal activity.

Additionally, the district representative has been actively engaged with the RSLPF in Soufriere to add support to address the shortcomings and capacity needed to strengthen

its operations.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural, and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region.

The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre, Soufriere jetties, 88.5 Soufriere FM, and Soufriere Beach Park.

