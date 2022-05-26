SRDF Embarks On Act Of Giving Program – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In keeping with its vision to be a fiscally viable organization contributing toward the development of the community’s human resources, the preservation of the natural, historical, and cultural heritage of Soufriere, the Board of Directors of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) has embarked on an “Act of Giving” program.

This program will integrate the various sectors: Education, Health and Wellness, Finance, and Human Resources. Each month, the SRDF will be allocating $5000.00 to an initiative relating to a sector.

According to Lester Cazaubon, Operations Manager, “The key is we need to accomplish our

mission and vision. Our mission speaks to garner the revenue generated from the operational sites and pump it back into the community. Thus, a Board decision was taken to address certain sectors to better assist and attend to the needs of the people of Soufriere.”

Applications for the Act of Giving will be processed on a case-by-case basis. The criteria include the capacity of the applicant or group to generate finance and the urgency of the need.

This month, the Education Committee was tasked with contributing to the Educational Sector in Soufriere.

To ameliorate the lives of the children in District 8, the members of the Educational

Committee found it fitting to proffer a financial contribution to every school in the district as it coincides with Reading Month.

Each Primary School in District 8 received a cheque of $500.00 and the only secondary school in the district, Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School received $1000.00. The primary schools included:

1. Soufriere Infant School

2. Soufriere Primary School

3. Canaries Infant School

4. Canaries Primary School

5. Les Etangs Combined School

6. Bouton Combined School

7. Fond St Jacques Primary School

8. Soufriere Special Education & Rehabilitation Centre

The cheques were presented to the principals of the various schools with the assurance that the financial contribution will be allocated to their school’s Reading activities planned.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in Soufriere.

Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural, and other sustainable developments

in the Soufriere region.

The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre, Soufriere jetties, 88.5 Soufriere FM, and Soufriere Beach Park.

Source: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation

