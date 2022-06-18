Springer Urges Caribbean To Do More To Build Economic, Social Resilience – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Caribbean governments have been urged to do much more to build the resilience of their economies and societies to current and future global shocks.

This plea was made by Chairman of the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) Mr. Cletus I. Springer in a Feature Address delivered at a 3-day Caribbean Risk and Resilience Workshop which ended in Barbados today (Thursday).

In a wide-ranging address that traced the evolution of the resilience agenda in small island states, Mr. Springer noted that there is already a fair amount of knowledge about what Caribbean countries can and should do to survive and to quickly recover from global shocks, such as surging energy prices, disruptions in the food supply chain and extreme weather.

However, he lamented that aside from Dominica, few Caribbean countries have put in place robust resilience building programmes.

According to Mr. Springer “it is time for CARICOM leaders to ‘walk their talk’ and to aggressively build a culture of resilience at all levels of their societies and economies.”

“Every opportunity to do this that is not embraced will only make things worse for the region” he said.

A trained and experienced sustainable development planner, Mr Springer shared the view that while money was indeed tight, Governments can and should use local revenue far more creatively and efficiently that they now do. The aim he said, should be to ensure that every dollar is well spent.

“We have no control over the amount and timing of any grant money we might receive from outside, and so the things we build must be durable; the money we spend must generate the highest gains for our people, especially the more vulnerable among them” he added.

Mr. Springer also urged Governments to conserve natural assets that can help build resilience to climate change such as watersheds, coral reefs, and mangroves.

“These are priceless assets that if well cared for, can work wonders for us” he noted.

The workshop brought together over 30 experts in risk and resilience management from the Caribbean, the United States and Europe, including the OECS Commission, the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the US Army Corps of Engineers, Trent University of Canada and University College of London.

The results of the workshop will be used to produce a suite of policy recommendations for the consideration of Governments and national and regional development partners.

