SpotemGottem Arrested In Miami After Jet Ski Police Chase In Viral Video

SpotemGottem reportedly led Miami police on a high speed chase on jet ski the aftermath of which was caught on camera.

It has been confirmed that SpotemGottem was arrested in Miami last Sunday, June 26. In a dramatic arrest, he reportedly led police on a jet ski chase through Biscayne Bay, NBC Miami reported.

Reports indicate that the police have since accused the “Deep Fried” rapper of putting innocent civilians’ life at risk as well as people’s property as he led police on the wild chase. The incident began near the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key.

The 20-year-old rapper appeared in Miami-Dade County court yesterday, June 27, after he spent the night behind bars. His attorney indicated to Miami-Dade judge Mindy S. Glazer that her client is a Midtown neighborhood resident. However, that was not enough to convince the judge, who ordered that he spend another day at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Official Miami-County Jail records state that SpotemGottem was out on felony bond when he was arrested again. His previous rap sheet includes charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of weapon and ammunition as a felon.

He may be facing time behind bars now as he faces fresh charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation of a boat.

The “No Strings Attached” rapper’s life seems to be filled with drama, and just last year in September, he was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Florida for which he was hospitalized. In that incident, his car was shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side. Interestingly, the incident seemed tied to an apparent road rage incident.

At the time, his manager told reporters that the “Junebug” rapper was leaving the studio when someone in a car pulled up next to his vehicle and started shooting an automatic weapon. Police later revealed that the driver of Spotem’s vehicle was shot in the hip while the rapper, who sat in the passenger seat, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.