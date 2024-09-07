Spice Is The 2024 Artiste Of The Decade!

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Dancehall Queen Spice was awarded “Artiste of the Decade” at the 2024 staging of the Caribbean Music Awards at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, last week.

One of the many people who took to social media to congratulate Spice was Vybz Kartel, who won the same award last year while incarcerated.

The pair recorded together before, including ‘Ramping Shop,’ over a decade ago.

The Artiste of the Decade Award honors the recipient for musical proficiency, visibility, achievements, and overall musical excellence over the past ten years.

It also recognizes the individual’s consistency in the charts, popularity with fans throughout the years, and success at establishing a reputable brand.

In accepting the award, Spice first thanked God, who she said has always been the head of her life.

“It is just by the grace why I am still here. I have been through so much over the past decade and everybody who knows me and all my besties out there, this one is because of you. So big up to all of my besties who have been supporting me for the past decade it really and truly means a lot because only you know the journey and only you know the story,” Spice said.

Earlier in the show, Spice told the audience that she had released her album ‘Mirror 25’ in August to celebrate 25 years in music.

“I start off my album with a Gospel song for a reason and the song is called “You are Worthy,” so make sure you check it out and don’t forget to praise God,” she said.

The Grammy-nominated artiste’s 25-track is said to be an open diary of her past trials and tribulations, with each track revealing a vulnerable part of her life.

The first two singles on the album, including “Round Round” with Busta Rhymes, have reached #1 on iTunes Reggae charts.

PHOTO from official Spice Instagram page.

