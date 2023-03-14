Spice Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo

Dancehall artist Spice is pregnant.

On Tuesday (March 14), the Queen of Dancehall confirmed speculations that she is pregnant with her third child. Spice dropped some hints over the weekend that she might be expecting, leaving fans to speculate. Today she decided to end the speculations and confirm what we all thought when she shared a photo of her growing baby bump, which appears to show she is at least eight months into her pregnancy.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, didn’t share any further details about her pregnancy except to thank God for her bundle of joy. “God has been so good to me,” she wrote on her Instagram. The pic appears to be from her maternity shoot and shows her wearing a long flowering blue dress and blue hair. Blue is Spice’s favorite color, so no surprise her shoot is decked out in blue.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star did not share who her baby daddy is. Spice dated video director Justin Budd for over two years before the pair called it quits in the summer of last year. She addressed the breakup in one of her Instagram Live sessions, where she hinted that Budd was too controlling.

Spice & Justin Budd @spiceofficial IG

“Me love, if yuh want man fi control yuh, mek you no go deh with him,” she said at the time. “Every minute oonu a talk bout ‘mi miss rasta’… mi wuk too hard fi deh which part me deh me don’t want no man stress, mi nuh no man hold me down, me nuh want no man tell me wha fi do, mi nuh want no man tell me say me can’t dance, me can’t do this, me can’t skin out, mi can’t bruk out, me can’t wear certain clothes, me can’t this, me can’t that.”

Since then, the former couple, who won over the hearts of dancehall fans, was never seen together again, and Justin Budd never addressed the breakup.

Spice was hospitalized in the Dominican Republican in November last year. After spending over a week in the hospital amid rumors she slipped into a coma, the “Romping Shop” singer confirmed that she had a ruptured hernia that she needed surgery for. She also dispelled rumors that she had a heart attack and was in the Dominican Republic to get a BBL done.

Spice baby bump

In January 2023, Spice announced that she would be performing live for the first time since her health scare at the upcoming Start Di Fun Music Festival in the Cayman Islands, set for March 24th. It’s unclear if she has since canceled that performance.