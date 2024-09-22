SPFL Playoff Pushback Sparks Concerns

The Saint Lucia Semi-Professional Football League (SPFL) playoffs have taken a dramatic turn just one week after CEO Francis Daniel proudly announced the dates for the highly anticipated games and finals of the league’s inaugural season.

The initial announcement on Wednesday, September 11th, detailed the fixtures for playoff games.

The games were slated for September 21st and 22nd at the Dennery Playing Field.

The matchups promised excitement, with Tier 2 leaders South Castries and Anse La Raye set to clash, while in Tier 1, Castries Central was down to face Gros Islet.

Roseau would have met Vieux Fort South, and Dennery was to take on La Clery.

The announcement also confirmed the second qualifier for October 2nd, with the grand finale planned for October 6th.

Football fans eagerly anticipated a thrilling showdown as the SPFL aimed to highlight the island’s football talent in its first professional league playoffs.

A large island-wide roadshow took place on Saturday, September 14th, featuring performances from top local artists, promo girls, and DJs to build support for the event.

However, recent reports indicate a dramatic twist.

As the first playoff match approached, construction delays at the Dennery Playing Field would prevent the venue from being ready for the September 21st and 22nd matches.

Despite assurances from contractors, bad weather had severely delayed the installation of bleachers, restroom facilities, and changing rooms, rendering the venue unsuitable for the event.

Team administrators learned of the situation at a Wednesday, September 19th meeting.

Following the emergency meeting, the SPFL proposed new playoff dates—October 19th, 20th, and 21st—with the final now rescheduled for November 2nd.

CEO Francis Daniel shared details of how the meeting unfolded.

“There was a 95% turnout. Everyone contributed to the decisions, and they received majority approval. In a democracy, you expect there to be varying opinions,” Daniel noted.

This news has only deepened frustrations among district leagues and their players.

Many administrators are concerned about the impact on player morale and team performance, especially for Tier 2 teams, which receive no stipends and are struggling to cover the costs of extended training.

Sommers Augustin, President of the Anse La Raye Football League, highlighted this challenge.

“It is rather unfortunate. It’s up to us as technical staff to plan and strategize to maintain their interest and keep them motivated,” Augustin said.

This delay comes at a difficult time, with major events already crowding St. Lucia’s national calendar.

These include the homecoming for two-time Olympic medalist Julien Alfred on September 24th, the Concacaf Nations League hosted by the St. Lucia Football Association on October 11th, the English cricket tour of the West Indies, and the Blackheart Football Tournament from October 19th to November 9th, all of which complicate the SPFL’s efforts to reschedule its games.

The delay has also reignited debate over the league’s controversial four-week break in July, which coincided with Carnival celebrations.

With nine matchdays lost during that period, observers now question whether the break was necessary as the SPFL scrambles to make up for lost time.