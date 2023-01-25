Special Report – Monday January 23rd 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is continuing efforts to ensure water conservation across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg, during an interview with NBC Radio discussed plans to create a number of Grey Water Recycling Systems on the leeward side of the country.

Greywater recycling refers to the treatment of wastewater from appliances such as showers, baths and sinks, to be re-used and fed back into a property for non-potable purposes such as flushing toilets.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/RVA-GREY-WATER-RECYCLING-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com