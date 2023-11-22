Special Prosecutor Has Begun Working- Felix Promises Opposition Will Cooperate – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has disclosed that Special Prosecutor Robert Innocent, appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, has begun working.

“He started work yesterday,” Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister spoke on the sidelines of a House of Assembly meeting.

Pierre said he would expect the Special Prosecutor to do his job according to the legislation.

On Monday, Pierre’s office announced Robert Innocent’s appointment.

The office said his appointment marks a significant step forward in the Government’s ongoing efforts to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

According to an Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) release, the appointment would send a no-tolerance message regarding misconduct by public officials.

Saint Lucia’s Special Prosecutor Act empowers an attorney-at-law appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to serve as Special Prosecutor.

The legislation also authorises the office holder to receive complaints and investigate credible reports of corrupt conduct by incumbent public officials and public officials who have demitted office.

Asked about investigating the opposition, Prime Minister Pierre told reporters he would allow the Special Prosecutor to do his job.

Meanwhile, Choiseul MP Bradley Felix has promised that the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) would cooperate.

Felix wished the Special Prosecutor all the best, declaring that much work was ahead.

He hoped the appointee would address ongoing and past matters and wondered whether Innocent would be working from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Whatever cooperation he requires from the opposition he will receive,” Felix told reporters.

He also responded when asked whether the Special Prosecutor appointment would facilitate a witch hunt targeting the UWP.

” We’ll wait and see. I think it was a promise the current Government had made to the population so let’s see where that leads,” Felix asserted.

He said he did not fear any investigation.

