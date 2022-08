– Advertisement –

Police conducting an operation in Babonneau on Tuesday arrested a young Special Police Constable (SPC) with an illegal firearm.

Officers arrested the SPC around 10:30 pm at a bar in the community.

According to reports, the young man, believed to be in his twenties, had a Glock .380 and 13 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

He is currently in police custody.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –