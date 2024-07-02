‘Spared The Worst’, But Pierre Warns Against Complacency

As many Saint Lucians exhale after bracing themselves for the potentially devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has declared that, based on information from Saint Lucia Meteorological Services, the worst is over for now.
“We are spared the worst for now but it is no reason to be complacent. We have to continue to follow the protocols. We have to continue to understand that these weather systems are going to be more frequent,” Pierre told reporters on Monday.
True to weather experts’ predictions, the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season, which officially began on June 1, is proving to be ‘hyperactive’.
The season usually peaks in September, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.
However, Beryl’s rapid escalation into an ‘extremely dangerous’ category four hurricane so early in the season has raised concerns regarding what’s next.
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre described the exceptionally early start as a serious situation requiring appropriate mitigation measures.
He also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whom Beryl impacted, urging Saint Lucians to get ready to assist their Caribbean brothers and sisters.
“You never know when our turn will come,” Pierre declared.
Nevertheless, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister expressed confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to help them cope with the adversity.
In addition, he praised Saint Lucia’s first responders and volunteers for their ‘labour of love’ in connection with Hurricane Beryl’s passage, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to citizen safety and well-being.
