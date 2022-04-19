South Castries Oliver Gobat T10 Big Smash Results – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The TOGS South Castries Cricket Association T10 Smash Up stroked off to an exciting start on Saturday, with wins for Police, BOSS, Crusaders and Forestiere.

In the first match of the day, Millet was unable to wrestle free from the law men despite the presence of resigned St Lucia Kings opening batsman Johnson Charles.

Batting first, Police chalked up 117 for 3 in 10 overs. Shervin Charles 34 and Denlee Anthony 23 were the main contributors with the bat, with wides 20. There was one wicket apiece to Daniel Jn Baptiste, Emmerson Charles and Aloysius Charles.

Needing to score at just under 12 runs an over, the lads in green were well placed at 74 for 4 in the 8th overs. However, with the dismissal of Johnson Charles for 61 in the8th over, Police applied the handcuffs to the lower order restricting Millet to 103 for 6 and securing a 14-run win.

– Advertisement –

Johnson Charles was adjudged Man of the Match.

++++++

In the second match of the day Bexon Oval Super Stars (BOSS), bossed the opposition – Ciceron, as they rattled up 125 for 4 in 10 overs, behind a boundary filled undefeated 44 from Avalinus Callender and 28 from 9 balls from West Indies U19 fast bowler McKenny Clarke. Evan Deterville bagged 2 for 33, with a wicket a piece to Marlon Paul and Ignatius Alexander.

Ciceron was unable to keep up to the required run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually restricted to 73 for 9. McKenny Clarke was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 20. Kyle Adonis also picked up 2 for 2 and Jayden Elibox 1 for 9.

McKenny Clarke was adjudged Man of the Match.

BOSS won by 52 runs.

+++++++++++++++

The 3rd match of the day had to be reduced to 7 overs a side as a result of the first two matches exceeding the time limit.

Batting first former St Lucia middle order batsman Wade Clovis fired Crusaders to 110 for 2 with an attacking 47 off 24 balls. Extras also contributed a healthy 31. Ignatius Alexander and Aaron Joseph bagged one wicket each.

The South Castries Cricket Association U19s (SCCA U19) never got into stride and despite a fighting undefeated 30 off 20 balls by Jewelle Simon, the U19s could only post 51 for 4. Royce Paul picked up 2 for 12, while there was a wicket each to Lee John and Malcolm Monrose.

Wade Clovis was adjudged Man of the Match.

Crusaders won by 59 runs.

+++++++++++++

The final match of the day between Forestiere and the St Lucia Sports Academy, had spectators clinging on to their seats as the victory was achieved on the last ball of the match. Forestiere winning by 1 run.

Batting first Forestiere was powered to 70 for 3 in 6 overs, thanks to a swashbuckling 46 off 25 balls by national batsman Stephen Naitram. Stephon Durpres bagged 2 for 9, with Keon Gaston 1 for 14.

The Sports Academy kept abreast with the run rate with the efforts of the openers Gassie 16 and Khan 15. However, with their dismissals the game swung back in favor of Forestiere, but Captain Keon Gaston quickly changed that with a quick fire 26 from 10 balls. With 3 runs needed off the last two balls, the Academy boys could only muster up 1 run, giving Forestiere victory by 1 run. Atanus Alberson picked up 2 for 5.

Stephen Naitram was adjudged man of the Match.

Source: South Castries Cricket Association. Headline photo: Internet file image

– Advertisement –