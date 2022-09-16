South Castries Cricket Association Congratulates Johnson Charles

The Executive and affiliates hereby extend Congratulations to Johnson, who is also the captain of the South Castries Lions, on his selection to the West Indies team for the upcoming ICC World Cup to be staged in Australia.

Johnson, who last wore West Indies colors in 2016, was part of the winning West Indies Team who were twice crowned Champions of the ICC T/20 World Cup.

We have seen him mature tremendously, exhibiting admirable team work, consistency, composure and leadership skills.

The South Castries Cricket Association’s male and female teams,we would like to wish Johno all the best on his Journey to the ICC World Cup in Australia and hope that his selection serves as a source of inspiration to other young aspiring cricketers in South Castries and other communities islandwide.

Bravo Johno! quite deserving and keep soaring high as you visualize on these successful CPL innings and ponder on the main characteristics of the Lion.

Keep batting! and continue to tell yourself; “Yes I can”.