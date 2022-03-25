South Carolina Woman’s Arms Amputated After Attack By Dogs – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Doctors amputated both of a South Carolina woman’s arms after two pit bulls and a mixed breed dog mauled her, media reports say.

A man discharged his firearm into the air to scare off the animals, according to information.

News media identified the victim as a 38-year old mother of three, Kyleen Waltman, who also lost part of her colon.

Since the incident on Monday, she has been in hospital.

The Associated Press said law enforcement officers charged the dogs’ owner with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, a rabies control violation, and a count of dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

Media reports named the owner as named as Justin Minor.

He was out on a $15,000 surety bond on Thursday and is due to attend court again in May.

It was not immediately clear how the dogs ended up on the street.

The victim’s sister Amy Wynne has launched a GoFundMe account to raise money for the patient’s medical care.

“She has had both arm amputated up to the shoulder and now she had to have her colon removed and now her esophagus may have to be removed,” Amy wrote.

The account attracted nearly $72,000 over three days.

