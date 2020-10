Thousands of union members, teachers, students and indigenous people again particpated in a national strike in Colombia on Wednesday, to protest the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, the killing of human rights activists and police violence.

A former Guyana minister and the chairperson of the main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) party, has been slapped with a new charge of forgery arising out of the disputed March 2 regional and general election.