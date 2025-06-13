Sounds of explosions heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran 

Several explosions have been reported in and around Iran’s capital Tehran, according to the state-run news agency Nour News.

“Loud explosions are being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran,” it said in a TV report, adding that Iran’s air defence system is on full alert and all flights at Iman Khomeini airport have been suspended.

While the Israeli military is yet to release an official public statement on the attack, it has reportedly confirmed to the Times of Israel newspaper that it has “launched an aerial campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme”.

The operation, dubbed “Nation of Lions”, has seen Israeli fighter jets bomb dozens of targets related to Iran’s nuclear programme and other military facilities, the outlet reported.

The Israeli military told the outlet that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build several nuclear bombs within days and it needed to act against this “imminent threat”.

Sirens have sounded across Israel as a preemptive warning as Israeli authorities prepare for a potential Iranian response. In a post on X, the Israeli military announced that Israel’s civil and public security guidelines had been changed to “essential activity” as of 03:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

“The guidelines include: a ban on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential businesses,” it said.

Israel’s Transportation Ministry has confirmed that it has also closed the country’s airspace for arrivals and departures until further notice.

Two unnamed US officials confirmed to the Reuters news agency that Israel informed Washington of the attack, but it did not assist in its planning or execution.

Al Jazeera correspondent Alan Fisher said developments over recent days indicated that US President Donald Trump “was told that there was going to be some sort of strike”.

“[Just] 24 hours ago the United States announced that it was going to start moving non-essential personnel out of the embassy in Baghdad [in Iraq] and also recommended that others in embassies around the region could also leave if they wish. That seemed to suggest that there was going to be an attack of some sort,” he said.

