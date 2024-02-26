Soufriere’s Black Panthers Win SLFA Under 10 Competition – St. Lucia Times

The curtains descended on the SLFA Inc. Under 10 football competition on Sunday 25th February at the Grande Riviere Playing Field in Gros Islet.

In an exciting final, Black Panthers out of Soufriere edged out Monchy United FC 1 – 0 courtesy of a goal by Pacson Wilson in the 20th min.

Both teams exhibited fine attacking and counter attacking play but in the end the youngsters from Sulphur City prevailed to lift the coveted First Place Trophy and gold medals.

In the end Monchy United had to settle for the second place silverware and silver medals.

CT Foundation bagged the Third Place Trophy and bronze medals having won by default over DCYO out of Dennery.

Additionally, Gilroy Lamontagne of Black Panthers was presented with the winning coach trophy.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association